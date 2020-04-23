There are legitimate arguments to be made against the recent anti-lockdown protests — mainly arguments related to public health and safety — but the MSM have by and large decided that the best argument of all is just sneering condescendingly at Americans who just want to go back to work.

See, the media seem to think that the anti-lockdown protests are just so inauthentic, you know? Unlike, say, anti-gun protests. D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden can’t help but notice a striking difference in the way those two kinds of protests have been covered.

See if you can spot the pattern, too:

Count on it.

 

