The Daily Wire’s Elisha Krauss says she was just minding her own business at a California Gelson’s grocery store when a security worker confronted her about the shirt she was wearing:

Was just asked by the security guy at the @gelsonsmarkets on Van Nuys to “next time don’t enter the market wearing a shirt that’s controversial” and I asked why. He said he didn’t want to be responsible for a fight and I said, “you’re not responsible for what happens to me… — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 23, 2020

… I am.” He said “just don’t wear such a controversial shirt next time.” I said no one seemed bothered and no one commented. He waved me off. No one commented. I socially distanced. I wore a mask. I had Lysol wipe in my hand. — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 23, 2020

Well, clearly there was something grossly offensive about this t-shirt. So, what’d it say, exactly?

So controversial, you guys.

Wow — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 23, 2020

This is insane. — Taylor (@TakketyTam) April 23, 2020

Ridiculous. — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) April 23, 2020

Don’t murder innocent people

WOAH- too controversial for this grocery store!! — Scott Fassett (@sfassett12) April 23, 2020

If it said, “my body, my choice,” you’d have been applauded. — Woke Dad (@_WokeDad) April 23, 2020

Or at the very least, not accosted by a security worker.