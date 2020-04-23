The Daily Wire’s Elisha Krauss says she was just minding her own business at a California Gelson’s grocery store when a security worker confronted her about the shirt she was wearing:
Was just asked by the security guy at the @gelsonsmarkets on Van Nuys to “next time don’t enter the market wearing a shirt that’s controversial” and I asked why. He said he didn’t want to be responsible for a fight and I said, “you’re not responsible for what happens to me…
— Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 23, 2020
… I am.” He said “just don’t wear such a controversial shirt next time.” I said no one seemed bothered and no one commented. He waved me off. No one commented. I socially distanced. I wore a mask. I had Lysol wipe in my hand.
— Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 23, 2020
Well, clearly there was something grossly offensive about this t-shirt. So, what’d it say, exactly?
@LiveAction shirt that @gelsonsmarkets guard didn’t like. pic.twitter.com/hu6jzcB9my
— Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 23, 2020
So controversial, you guys.
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 23, 2020
— Taylor (@TakketyTam) April 23, 2020
— Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) April 23, 2020
Don’t murder innocent people
WOAH- too controversial for this grocery store!!
— Scott Fassett (@sfassett12) April 23, 2020
If it said, “my body, my choice,” you’d have been applauded.
— Woke Dad (@_WokeDad) April 23, 2020
Or at the very least, not accosted by a security worker.
— 🇺🇸🚂🚂justme (@trumpwarrior61) April 23, 2020