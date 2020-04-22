Is hydroxychloroquine an effective, viable treatment for COVID19? The jury’s still out on that.

But one thing S.E. Cupp knows for sure is that Donald Trump has blood on his hands:

First of all, science is a thing that matters.

Trending

Second of all, maybe when this COVID19 stuff levels off a bit, we can get to work on a cure for TDS.

 

Donald Trump is no saint by any stretch of the imagination. But to blame him directly for COVID19 deaths shows you’re not a serious person who should be taken seriously.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumphydroxychloroquineS.E. Cupp