National news outlets get all the attention, but sometimes it’s local outlets who deserve a chance to shine.
That’s why we’re shining a spotlight on a New Jersey ABC affiliate, where one anchor’s reporting on a local COVID19 casualty took an interesting turn:
Please join me on this incredible journey.pic.twitter.com/kipVQwG7uF
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 22, 2020
It is indeed … incredible. Oh man.
— Ned Snark (@NedSnark12) April 22, 2020
Oh god *cringe* https://t.co/QX06E8Y9Hn
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 22, 2020
He pulled a Katy Tur
— Jason W. (@j4539w) April 22, 2020
Hannah and I just died laughing at this — in the figurative sense, not literal sense, because we’re both very much alive, just like Jack.
— Mike McGuire (@mikeus) April 22, 2020
My emotions couldn't handle the rollercoaster!
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 22, 2020
Imagine being Jack and watching this.
— Mike McGuire (@mikeus) April 22, 2020
If anyone knows Jack, we’d love to get his take on this.