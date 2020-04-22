In the Age of COVID19, it’s more important than ever that our information overlords take swift, decisive action to keep us safe from anything that might make us question alleged authority.

That’s why we’re so lucky to have YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki looking out for us:

Here’s exactly what Wojcicki said:

“Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy and so ‘remove’ is another really important part of our policy.”

Because if there’s sure thing in this world, it’s that the WHO’s recommendations have been unimpeachable from the outset of the COVID19 crisis.

So if in January someone had put up something saying ‘coronavirus is going to be a pandemic – it looks like human to human transmission’ – with this YouTube policy it would have been taken down — Laurent Fourier (@laurent_fourier) April 21, 2020

Does this mean that, on January 14, a video reporting claims of person-to-person spread would have been removed? https://t.co/wEx1gi9dfL https://t.co/A5K93xbtDN — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) April 22, 2020

Let's just call YouTube WHOtube from now on — Soul Shaker (@UncleDonaldJ) April 21, 2020

They just admitted they are a propaganda organ. — Laurence Kendall (@LaurenceKendal1) April 21, 2020

Anything they don’t like is “misinformation”… George Orwell warned us about this. — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) April 21, 2020