In the Age of COVID19, it’s more important than ever that our information overlords take swift, decisive action to keep us safe from anything that might make us question alleged authority.

That’s why we’re so lucky to have YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki looking out for us:

Here’s exactly what Wojcicki said:

“Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy and so ‘remove’ is another really important part of our policy.”

Because if there’s sure thing in this world, it’s that the WHO’s recommendations have been unimpeachable from the outset of the COVID19 crisis.

Oh, probably.

That works.

