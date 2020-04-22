We’re not exactly sure why, but Ben Rhodes seems to be under the impression that his opinions on foreign policy are actually worth a damn.

Someone really needs to disabuse him of that notion.

Earlier today, John Bolton tweeted about Iran’s latest attempts to flex their military muscles:

And Ben Rhodes finally got around to commenting on it:

What, pray tell, is wrong with putting pressure on Iran? You have some kind of affinity for the Iranian regi— ohhhhhh. Right.

You can set your watch by it.

