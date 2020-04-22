We’re not exactly sure why, but Ben Rhodes seems to be under the impression that his opinions on foreign policy are actually worth a damn.

Someone really needs to disabuse him of that notion.

Earlier today, John Bolton tweeted about Iran’s latest attempts to flex their military muscles:

Iran's launch of a military satellite is proof we are still not applying enough pressure, deterrence has not been restored, & coronavirus is not slowing down the ayatollahs. Iran's goal remains ICBMs capable of carrying nuclear weapons. They cannot be trusted. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 22, 2020

And Ben Rhodes finally got around to commenting on it:

Aliens could invade Earth and the answer from the DC hawks and grifters would still be more pressure on Iran. https://t.co/3fYbovLhOH — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 22, 2020

What, pray tell, is wrong with putting pressure on Iran? You have some kind of affinity for the Iranian regi— ohhhhhh. Right.

Ben is out here defending Iran launching expensive military satellites when the regime is out there claiming that U.S. sanctions have meant it doesn't have enough money to respond to the coronavirus crisis in its country. https://t.co/pyCMys85rp — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 22, 2020

And yours would be to send billions to Iran — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) April 22, 2020

You'd cut the aliens a check — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) April 22, 2020

Aliens could invade Earth and Ben Rhodes’ first concern would be what it means for the Iranian regime. https://t.co/M3mOsWULCJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 22, 2020

You can set your watch by it.