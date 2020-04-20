Next time a progressive Democrat tells you how much they care about Americans, just show them this tweet from AOC:

You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough* https://t.co/UqT8DI5u2I — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

“You absolutely love to see it.” We can’t.

No one is cheering this pandemic. https://t.co/J6zb7kATJ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

Of course not.

Remember, she has an econ degree and won a science prize, or something….. https://t.co/P8EaNjbuQs — Matt Exotic (@MattCover) April 20, 2020

You love to see global depression? Also, you do understand that a global depression caused by oil cratering means zero money for "green infrastructure," right? Did you actually receive a degree in Economics? Because it really seems like you didn't. https://t.co/HTVyb1rTM0 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2020

Member of Congress actively cheering massive job losses and economic misery for thousands of her fellow citizens: https://t.co/IL08w2qDfw — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 20, 2020

Saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/XSI1itKPQ7 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 20, 2020

Imagine a Republican tweeting "You absolutely love to see it" about millions of people's lives being ruined like @AOC just did. — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2020

The media would be all over it.

Stupid woman. Millions will be out of work and that makes you happy? — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) April 20, 2020

You are utterly disgusting, cheering on the destruction of American jobs and livelihoods. Absolute scum. — Socially Distant 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) April 20, 2020

Worth noting, though:

AOC does have a history of screwing Americans out of jobs and having no idea how the economy works, so this makes total sense. https://t.co/S5dDOKcu20 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 20, 2020

***

Update:

Dear Lord, she’s still going:

Now is the time to create millions of good jobs building out the infrastructure and clean energy necessary to save our planet for future generations. For our economy, our planet, and our future, we need a #GreenNewDeal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

“For our economy.” Does she not remember that she literally just cheered for our economy to bottom out because Green New Deal?

Evidently she is woefully unfamiliar with the old adage “Quit while you’re behind.” Which means, of course, that we can look forward to more of her celebrating the destruction of people’s livelihoods and lives.

***

Update:

Well, well, well … whaddaya know? AOC’s celebratory tweet seems to have vanished. Not quickly enough, though:

Nothing she can do will make us forget what she did.

Gone but not forgotten. Also you should get that cough checked out. There's a virus going around. pic.twitter.com/0SzHLMG2iD — neontaster (@neontaster) April 20, 2020

***

Update:

Call of the dogs, you guys. She fixed it:

This snapshot is being acknowledged as a turning point in the climate movement. Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along w/ low interest rates means it‘s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity. https://t.co/UqT8DI5u2I — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

Bless her heart for trying. But she can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.

She also still has no idea what she’s talking about.

This is one of the dumbest things she's ever said…and that's really saying something. She's literally arguing that because oil is cheap…we should spend more money on solar/wind… for some reason she can't quite articulate. https://t.co/U8ZK6wPv1z — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 20, 2020

***

Related:

‘Keep it up, you morons’: Rep. Pramila Jayapal just gave away progressive House Dems’ entire COVID19 relief game — and it’s sickening