Next time a progressive Democrat tells you how much they care about Americans, just show them this tweet from AOC:

“You absolutely love to see it.” We can’t.

Of course not.

The media would be all over it.

Worth noting, though:

***

Update:

Dear Lord, she’s still going:

“For our economy.” Does she not remember that she literally just cheered for our economy to bottom out because Green New Deal?

Evidently she is woefully unfamiliar with the old adage “Quit while you’re behind.” Which means, of course, that we can look forward to more of her celebrating the destruction of people’s livelihoods and lives.

***

Update:

Well, well, well … whaddaya know? AOC’s celebratory tweet seems to have vanished. Not quickly enough, though:

Nothing she can do will make us forget what she did.

***

Update:

Call of the dogs, you guys. She fixed it:

Bless her heart for trying. But she can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.

She also still has no idea what she’s talking about.

***

