Hey, remember that time Michael Bloomberg ran for president? How much did that cost him (besides his pride, of course)?

For history's sake, it's now official: @MikeBloomberg donated $1,047,623,103.81 to his presidential campaign, according to a new filing with the FEC, my colleague @fschouten reports. That's precise, right down to the penny, but don't you wonder what the 81 cents were for? — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 20, 2020

Upgrade to an extra-large slushie?

In all, Michael Bloomberg spent $1,221,777,405.26 on his presidential campaign, including $1,047,623,103.81 in 2020 alone https://t.co/o9yjGnQMjN — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 20, 2020

When you think you’re literally the only solution to what ails America, you spare no expense!

With 49 delegates, that means Mike Bloomberg spent roughly 21,000,000 per delegate. https://t.co/7HOHPlPVcS — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 20, 2020

at least he got that great debate out of it https://t.co/pKgtBxpd4T — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 20, 2020

Oof.

Brian Williams & Mara Gay: See? Bloomberg *did* spend enough to give every American $1 million! https://t.co/3RCmomh47V — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 20, 2020

Ha!

imagine dumping $1 billion into a presidential run and the most memorable moment of the campaign is a photoshop of your face on a meatball. https://t.co/u9C6DiUKKQ — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 20, 2020

When you got it, flaunt it. Or set it on fire. Either one.