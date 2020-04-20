In the month or so that’s passed since we started taking active and deliberate measures to flatten the COVID19 curve, a lot of people who should know better have thrown perspective out the window.

Earlier today, one tweeter attempted to restore it:

We don’t purport to know all the answers to the COVID19 problem. But we feel confident in saying that a lot of people in the government have chosen the wrong approaches and don’t fully appreciate the consequences of those approaches.

Are you listening, Nancy Pelosi, Patton Oswalt and Co.?

The COVID19 response must be careful, measured, and reasonable. Government officials who attempt to take advantage of their political power do so at their own peril.

