While countless Americans’ livelihoods and lives hang in the balance thanks to COVID19, at least they can take some comfort in knowing that the most progressive House Democrats want to help them just as soon as possible:

On the interim coronavirus bill being negotiated now:

Rep. @PramilaJayapal says she has "real concerns about giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities that we need." Rep. @AOC: "If it matches up with what has been reported, I will not support this bill" — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) April 20, 2020

Thanks, Pramila Jayapal!

Who cares what the Krazy Kaukus wants? https://t.co/vPmzLESwKC — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 20, 2020

That’s a fair question. But since said Kaukus apparently dictates what House Dems do now, we might want to be concerned.

At least they’ve stopped beating around the bush and are just being honest about their effed-up “priorities.”

It’s really lovely to see how concerned progressives are about working folks. I’m super glad they’re willing to sacrifice our jobs and homes for their priorities. https://t.co/8WMUEyl879 — Heather (@dswhisperer2) April 20, 2020

We know who’s selfish self-interests are keeping small businesses from getting crucial aid. — Patricia Kurth (@montanamickey1) April 20, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste right? The people suffer and wait while Democrats stall for "leverage" — Ashley Gregory (@AshleyG11497529) April 20, 2020

She literally referred to the livelihood of small business owners as “leverage”? — Mr. Meseeks (@MrMeseeks02) April 20, 2020

Remember employees at small businesses…you and your paychecks are “leverage” for liberal wish lists. https://t.co/TWieShI5Sk — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 20, 2020

Millions of people becoming unemployed isn't "leverage". — Ban Free Zone (@BanFree) April 20, 2020

Leverage over whom? The American people? Ghouls. — Rani (@Raniraniyap) April 20, 2020