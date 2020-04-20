Earlier today, CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted about COVID19 victims of media and political bad-faith actors:

Practically every day I see a tweet or blog post about someone who wrongly thought COVID-19 was a hoax dying of COVID-19 and all I can think about are the members of the media and politicians who mis-informed that person and who assuredly feel zero responsibility. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2020

We’re guessing Tapper didn’t have CNN in mind when he referred to “members of the media […] who misinformed that person and who assuredly feel zero responsibility.” But that’s OK, because plenty of others did.

Didn’t CNN call Trump racist when he stopped flights from China? https://t.co/vspCvCOszE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 20, 2020

Here's CNN in January (story updated in February) giving a bigger warning for the flu than the Chinese virus https://t.co/NGAusA3y35 pic.twitter.com/o4U71R2FBX — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 20, 2020

And here's CNN in February acting more concerned over racism than the Chinese virus! pic.twitter.com/mfSnH253VQ — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 20, 2020

Like CNN at the 32 second mark? pic.twitter.com/w8F5UJWgHc — One Tweet Pony (@OneTweetPony) April 20, 2020

Clean up your own house, Jake.

I wonder why more people didn't take this serious when the corporate press decided to focus on virtue signaling rather than informing us of the dangers posed by a novel virus spreading like wildfire. https://t.co/NGAusA3y35 — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 20, 2020

It really is a mystery.