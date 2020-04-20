At this point, you’d think that Rep. Ilhan Omar might’ve figured out that she’s better off just not saying anything about the Jews. But she’s evidently not a whole lot smarter than her Squad Sister AOC, because she tweeted this today:

On Yom HaShoah, we honor and remember the 6 million Jews brutally murdered during the Holocaust. We must never forget this genocide and reject antisemitism and all forms of hate that give rise to violence. #NeverAgain — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 20, 2020

That message might resonate with Jews if it were coming from someone who weren’t, you know, a rabid anti-Semite. But as it stands, Ilhan Omar has made it clear on numerous occasions that she hates Jews. So we’re not inclined to give her props for her Yom HaShoah message.

yeah, this a day you would do well to stay offline — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Tornado🌪 Wrecked Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) April 20, 2020

Maybe she should stay offline every day. Just to be safe.

Too right #NeverAgain and it's sad that @IlhanMN is still spreading Antisemitism today. — Sean Antrim (@sean_antrim) April 20, 2020