At this point, you’d think that Rep. Ilhan Omar might’ve figured out that she’s better off just not saying anything about the Jews. But she’s evidently not a whole lot smarter than her Squad Sister AOC, because she tweeted this today:

That message might resonate with Jews if it were coming from someone who weren’t, you know, a rabid anti-Semite. But as it stands, Ilhan Omar has made it clear on numerous occasions that she hates Jews. So we’re not inclined to give her props for her Yom HaShoah message.

Maybe she should stay offline every day. Just to be safe.

