We thought we’d explained this to death, but apparently we were wrong. Apparently there are Important People out there who still don’t understand how numbers work. Especially with regard to COVID19.

VP of communications for CAP Action — and former Nancy Pelosi senior adviser — Jesse Charles Lee, you’re up!

The United States also has more of something else, Jesse. Know what that is?

Oh yeah. People!

 

Jesse was told there’d be no math.

Jesse was also told that the Chinese government is completely honest. And that he’s smart.

