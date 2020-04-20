Brian Stelter could use some good news for his highly respected “Reliable Sources” newsletter, so he’s turned to crowdsourcing:

Compiling a list for tonight's @ReliableSources newsletter… what are the best examples of creativity you've seen from the media and tech worlds this month? Creative solutions to virus-induced problems? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 20, 2020

Who’s got some examples of creativity from the media, guys?

I can show you how creative your industry has been in covering for the WHO and the Chinese government, but I doubt that's what you're looking for. https://t.co/ba8RCdKoAL — BT (@back_ttys) April 20, 2020

Probably not.

Well Brian, your network & your industry has been pretty creative finding ways of avoiding talking about sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden. Credit where it’s due! pic.twitter.com/VfYmm2NPyr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

So there’s that.

"Hey, guys, please send me examples of how awesome we are!" — BT (@back_ttys) April 20, 2020

We get that these are desperate times, Brian, but come on.

From the media? Nothing. — Annie B (@civility1799) April 20, 2020

Nothing good, anyway.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.