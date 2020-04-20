In case you missed it, crude oil prices plummeted today:

BREAKING: US crude oil futures now negative — fall below $0 — for the first time in history pic.twitter.com/k0ffGZoKgR — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 20, 2020

Somebody needs to answer for this. And there’s really only one person we can hold accountable, right? It’s gotta be Donald Trump.

So who’s gonna be the first to make the connection?

How long before a blue check blames the price of oil on Trump? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 20, 2020

Let’s just say it took almost less than zero seconds. And you’ll never guess in a million years who it was:

Trump said he was working on stabilizing oil market back on Apr. 2. https://t.co/zkWJGXVQSZ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 20, 2020

30 seconds. It took 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/gtZ0DJD9Fg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 20, 2020

Seems a little slow for Jim, actually. But still. Impressive.

Of course it was him…… — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) April 20, 2020

That it was Jim Acosta is the least surprising news of the year — Leo Nayfeld (@LeoNayfeld) April 20, 2020

Honorable mention goes to David Plouffe for this:

One cent a barrel oil. Trump gets played by the Saudis and Russians. Just like China. The job losses will be massive. Turns out having a dumb narcissist as President could not be more dangerous to America. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) April 20, 2020

Work on your speed, David. And maybe next time you’ll beat Jim Acosta!