CNN International host Richard Quest announced on Twitter that he has COVID19:

I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives. — Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 20, 2020

Which prompted an important PSA from his stateside CNN colleague Chris Cuomo:

None is immune. The great quest will triumph quickly and completely. https://t.co/PdYwXMbMbg — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2020

Is loss of self-awareness a symptom of COVID19?

Is this what you told yourself when you broke quarantine and drove to another house in public while contagious? https://t.co/S6Z6b9onjB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

Great question.

What about the people you potentially infected by breaking quarantine? — neontaster (@neontaster) April 20, 2020

You broke quarantine — Jane B (@JaneB45641515) April 20, 2020

'Member when you broke quarantine? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 20, 2020

None is immune …. unless your bro is gov. #yolo — April Fuel 🍺🍻🍺 (@PorterPints) April 20, 2020

Damn, it feels good to be a Cuomo.