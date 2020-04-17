Today’s episode of “Solving a Problem That No One Really Thought was a Problem” stars Land O’Lakes:
After nearly a century, Land O'Lakes butter is removing the Native American maiden from its packaging https://t.co/hPBb6GHVgX
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2020
Controversial Native American woman image removed from Land O'Lakes packaging https://t.co/er61aFU1ii pic.twitter.com/R69XncbRxl
— The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2020
More from The Hill:
In a statement reported in the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford said that the famous Minnesota company redesigned its packaging to acknowledge the company’s farmer-owners “whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes products as it prepares to turn 100 years old.”
…
With the same yellow background framed by trees and a lake, the new butter package has the term “Farmer-Owned” above the brand name and is now without the controversial Native American maiden in the center.
“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford reportedly said. “Our farmer-to-fork structure gives us a unique ability to bridge this divide.”
OK …
Erasing a Native American woman and replacing her and her heritage with a US farmer is pretty racist/colonialist, but I suppose it was inevitable since woke is a flat circle.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 17, 2020
Good point.
— Cameron Nuckels (@CameronNuckels) April 17, 2020
There was a controversy?
— Nuclear Dave (@woodstockdave) April 17, 2020
A white Karen had to have demanded this because you’ll never make me believe a Native American was offended by it. https://t.co/E5qem2ILEU
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 17, 2020
Who’s on it now, Elizabeth Warren?
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 17, 2020
Heh.
A certain pancake syrup will be next. 🤦♂️
— Jacob (@JSMileHigh9798) April 17, 2020
Seriously. Watch out, Aunt Jemima.