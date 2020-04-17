Today’s episode of “Solving a Problem That No One Really Thought was a Problem” stars Land O’Lakes:

After nearly a century, Land O'Lakes butter is removing the Native American maiden from its packaging https://t.co/hPBb6GHVgX

More from The Hill:

In a statement reported in the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford said that the famous Minnesota company redesigned its packaging to acknowledge the company’s farmer-owners “whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes products as it prepares to turn 100 years old.”

With the same yellow background framed by trees and a lake, the new butter package has the term “Farmer-Owned” above the brand name and is now without the controversial Native American maiden in the center.

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford reportedly said. “Our farmer-to-fork structure gives us a unique ability to bridge this divide.”