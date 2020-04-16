CNN recently underwent quite the about-face with regard to the origins of COVID19:

They’ve come a long way, baby.

Heh.

You know who should really see this, though? Oliver Darcy. Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, wants to bring it to Darcy’s attention. Hopefully Darcy won’t be too annoyed at being asked to briefly tear himself away from Fox News:

Maybe you should write this one up, Oliver. It certainly has the makings of a major scoop!

The silence is deafening.

Don’t count on it.

