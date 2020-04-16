CNN recently underwent quite the about-face with regard to the origins of COVID19:
The fact it’s Cillizza is just perfection. pic.twitter.com/RfvLDt3QA1
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2020
They’ve come a long way, baby.
"The offensively labeled "Wuhan Virus" started in a Wuhan market or a Wuhan lab," he explained.
— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 16, 2020
Heh.
You know who should really see this, though? Oliver Darcy. Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, wants to bring it to Darcy’s attention. Hopefully Darcy won’t be too annoyed at being asked to briefly tear himself away from Fox News:
Hey @oliverdarcy – Turn off Fox for a minute, just one quick minute, and come look!
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2020
Maybe you should write this one up, Oliver. It certainly has the makings of a major scoop!
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 16, 2020
The silence is deafening.
Think @oliverdarcy will realize he’s the one that works for a propaganda machine?
— china is evil (@Fight4_Freedumb) April 16, 2020
Don’t count on it.