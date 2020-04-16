The COVID19 crisis has apparently been pretty good to Nancy Pelosi. It’s allowed her to hang out at home with her giant Easter basket and two $10,000-plus fridge/freezer combos stuffed with gourmet ice cream.

Amazingly, some people have been giving her a hard time for that. Well, for that and for blocking a clean increase in PPP funding.

As DCCC comms director, it’s kind of Cole Leiter’s job to try to spin Pelosi’s awfulness as a net positive for her. This is how he chose to do it:

That’s cute, Cole. Really earning that paycheck there. How nice for you.

