It should be clear to anyone with open eyes at this point that the World Health Organization is corrupt. But apparently this is not a new development.

Tony Nash, founder and CEO of AI firm Complete Intelligence, describes his own experience collaborating with the WHO:

WHO: When I was with a previous employer, the #WHO asked us to do a report comparing the efficacy of mother-to-child transmitted HIV treatment continua in Cambodia. We were asked to compare the WHO continuum to the Cambodian government continuum. After hundreds of — Tony Nash (@TonyNashOnAsia) April 14, 2020

interviews, we found that the Cambodian government continuum was both more effective and cheaper than the WHO method. The full report was turned over to the WHO. The results were dismissed and the report was buried. In effect, the WHO showed it would rather proliferate — Tony Nash (@TonyNashOnAsia) April 14, 2020

a more expensive approach with worse health outcomes than the Cambodian government's home-grown treatment. I've ignored this for a decade, but given the news out today, I have to disclose it. I fully support the withdrawal of funding from the WHO. — Tony Nash (@TonyNashOnAsia) April 14, 2020

Note:

Can you share the results of the report? Or at least what's being done differently by Cambodian government compared to WHO protocols. — हाथ धो सकने वाला ठाकुर 🇮🇳 (@ThakurAkshay) April 15, 2020

I can't. Sorry. All of that sits with my previous employer. — Tony Nash (@TonyNashOnAsia) April 15, 2020

Based on the WHO’s conduct during the COVID19 crisis alone, it’s difficult not to find Nash’s account totally believable. Maybe, just maybe, purported global aid organizations just aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

Plenty of stories like this from various UN agencies — Ryan (@domosbrain) April 15, 2020

Thank you for this perspective. That Cambodia/who situation must have been tough to stomach. I did some insurance work for various UN agencies for the better part of a decade and can attest to some very troubling revelations along the same lines. — FORCE MAJEURE (@JamesRoberta7) April 14, 2020

After Donald Trump announced a halt in funding for the WHO, we saw multiple calls for him to do the same with the U.N. Seems like a reasonable request at this point.