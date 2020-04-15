It should be clear to anyone with open eyes at this point that the World Health Organization is corrupt. But apparently this is not a new development.

Tony Nash, founder and CEO of AI firm Complete Intelligence, describes his own experience collaborating with the WHO:

Based on the WHO’s conduct during the COVID19 crisis alone, it’s difficult not to find Nash’s account totally believable. Maybe, just maybe, purported global aid organizations just aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

After Donald Trump announced a halt in funding for the WHO, we saw multiple calls for him to do the same with the U.N. Seems like a reasonable request at this point.

