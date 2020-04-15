Donald Trump is a highly flawed man. He’s done plenty in his life (and during his presidency) to warrant harsh criticism.

But we’ll be damned if Jennifer Rubin hasn’t got one of the most severe cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we’ve ever seen. Her beef with him goes well beyond policy differences; it’s just straight-up kneejerk insanity now.

Case in point:

Here is how many people Trump killed https://t.co/CALtnXviZd — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 15, 2020

What … what even … ?

@SirajAHashmi come get ur girl she’s at it again ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Chippy (@I_WantChips) April 15, 2020

✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 15, 2020

At this point, it’d probably be easiest to just give her a permanent spot on The List.

Do you have any kind of editors? Or friends who can check in? This is all just bizarre. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

Once more–just when I think your insanity has peaked–you prove me wrong. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 15, 2020

She’s not just broken; she’s beyond help.