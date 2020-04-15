Earlier today, tweeter Jim McCarthy asked New York Times reporters Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin why they haven’t been all over Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden:

For what it’s worth, Kelly did respond. Unfortunately, her response was — shall we say? — lacking:

Oh, Kate … was that really the best you could come up with?

Trending

Clearly not.

Not really amazing when you consider that this is the New York Times we’re dealing with.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughDean BaquetJoe BidenKate Kellynew york timesRobin PogrebinTara Reade