Look: We get that the media don’t want to deal with Donald Trump’s daily White House COVID19 press briefings. But MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle appears to be taking her frustration to an extra-nutty level:

Sounds like Ruhle’s starting to crack. Well, crack more. Not only is she considering the possibility of Joe Biden forming a shadow government, but she seems to be under the impression that Biden could actually do it.

