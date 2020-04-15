Look: We get that the media don’t want to deal with Donald Trump’s daily White House COVID19 press briefings. But MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle appears to be taking her frustration to an extra-nutty level:
MSNBC's @SRuhle suggests Biden create "shadow government" to counter Trump during pandemic crisis pic.twitter.com/pxT8RvBuTU
Sounds like Ruhle’s starting to crack. Well, crack more. Not only is she considering the possibility of Joe Biden forming a shadow government, but she seems to be under the impression that Biden could actually do it.
