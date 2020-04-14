Gov. Ralph Northam is just the best. He’s really looking out for the people of Virginia:

If only more governors could be like him! That’s what Kamala Harris wishes, anyway:

Or … not.

Aside from the whole blackface/KKK (and infanticide) thing, eliminating voter ID requirements just seems like a recipe for fraud.

Being a massive fraud herself, we’re not surprised to see Kamala Harris advocating for a policy conducive to more fraud.

