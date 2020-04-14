Andrew Clark, the Trump campaign’s rapid response director, had some thoughts about Barack Obama’s recent endorsement of Joe Biden for president:

And Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign’s rapid response director, had some thoughts about that:

Hmmm … are you sure you wanna pull at that thread, Andrew Bates?

Trending

Care to respond, Mr. Bates?

Oof. There’s a mess here, all right

You have to wonder who Bates beat out for this gig.

No kidding.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew BatesAndrew ClarkBarack ObamaBiden campaigncoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpeconomyendorsementJoe Bidenrapid responseTrump campaign