Donald Trump kicked off today’s White House COVID19 press briefing with a piece of good news:

Trump says he is placing a hold on WHO funding. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 14, 2020

Trump halts US funding to the WHO, pending a review of their failures and disinformation. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 14, 2020

Trump just announced US ending its financial backing for the World Health Organization until a full investigation is complete. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 14, 2020

Trump says he is halting funding for the World Health Organization "while a review is conducted" into the organization's role in "covering up and severely mismanaging" the spread of coronavirus. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 14, 2020

Pres announces decision to halt US funding of @WHO while assessing its handling of the Coronavirus crisis. Pres charges WHO mishandled the crisis, citing it's "disastrous" opposition to US barring travelers from China. pic.twitter.com/8EhU5k6lwI — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 14, 2020

Watch:

President Trump announces that his administration is officially putting a hold on funding to the World Health Organization while conducting a review of their role in covering up China's role in spreading coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hUcpSaE9qZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2020

Cue the righteous outrage from the usual suspects:

Defunding the world health organization because he’s petty as f — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 14, 2020

The United States halting funding to the WHO is something we will all be remembered for as a country. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020

Hard to imagine a worse time to halt WHO funding https://t.co/jQZCEFPgco — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 14, 2020

He just got done talking about how many countries are under siege. Is this really the time to suspend funding for World Health Organization? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 14, 2020

Spare us. The WHO deserves to be held accountable for their shameful misconduct.

"The WHO failed in its basic duty, and must be held accountable" 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fD4CkHqtPq — Don't Buy Stuff From China 🇺🇲 (@k_ovfefe2) April 14, 2020

Trump halting funding for the WHO until they can complete an investigation. The WHO completely parroted China's info on coronavirus and did the world a disservice in doing so. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 14, 2020

This ought to get the WHO’s attention, and at least creates the possibility of transparency and accountability over its grotesque failures — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 14, 2020

Yes, this is the time to suspend funding for the organization that gave China’s lies legitimacy, David. It’s the PERFECT time to do it. https://t.co/Dz5UF7pTEc — RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2020

***

Update: