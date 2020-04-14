Donald Trump kicked off today’s White House COVID19 press briefing with a piece of good news:
Trump says he is placing a hold on WHO funding.
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 14, 2020
Trump halts US funding to the WHO, pending a review of their failures and disinformation.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 14, 2020
Trump just announced US ending its financial backing for the World Health Organization until a full investigation is complete.
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 14, 2020
Trump says he is halting funding for the World Health Organization "while a review is conducted" into the organization's role in "covering up and severely mismanaging" the spread of coronavirus.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 14, 2020
Pres announces decision to halt US funding of @WHO while assessing its handling of the Coronavirus crisis. Pres charges WHO mishandled the crisis, citing it's "disastrous" opposition to US barring travelers from China. pic.twitter.com/8EhU5k6lwI
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 14, 2020
Watch:
President Trump announces that his administration is officially putting a hold on funding to the World Health Organization while conducting a review of their role in covering up China's role in spreading coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hUcpSaE9qZ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2020
Cue the righteous outrage from the usual suspects:
Defunding the world health organization because he’s petty as f
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 14, 2020
The United States halting funding to the WHO is something we will all be remembered for as a country.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2020
Again: https://t.co/UiQEmfqsv7
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) April 14, 2020
Hard to imagine a worse time to halt WHO funding https://t.co/jQZCEFPgco
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 14, 2020
He just got done talking about how many countries are under siege. Is this really the time to suspend funding for World Health Organization?
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 14, 2020
Spare us. The WHO deserves to be held accountable for their shameful misconduct.
Good Trump https://t.co/AYYIDW3rfB
— Mark “Wuhan-free BBQ” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) April 14, 2020
Excellent, excellent news https://t.co/1PPKLF2XiF
— Tim Andrews (@Tim_Andrews) April 14, 2020
"The WHO failed in its basic duty, and must be held accountable"
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fD4CkHqtPq
— Don't Buy Stuff From China 🇺🇲 (@k_ovfefe2) April 14, 2020
Trump halting funding for the WHO until they can complete an investigation.
The WHO completely parroted China's info on coronavirus and did the world a disservice in doing so.
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 14, 2020
This ought to get the WHO’s attention, and at least creates the possibility of transparency and accountability over its grotesque failures
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 14, 2020
Yes, this is the time to suspend funding for the organization that gave China’s lies legitimacy, David.
It’s the PERFECT time to do it. https://t.co/Dz5UF7pTEc
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2020
***
Update:
