We’ll say this much for Brian Stelter and his “Reliable Sources” newsletter: they’re reliable in the sense that we can aways count on them to ignore any inconvenient truths.

Over the weekend, a pathetic New York Times report on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden nonetheless acknowledged past complaints about Biden’s inappropriate behavior — until they stealth-edited the report and took that part out, that is.

You’d think such a brazen act of journalistic malpractice would merit at least a mention in media watchdog Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Alas, it apparently did not:

CNN's Reliable Sources newsletter does include items about the New York Times, but it does not have anything about the Times deleting their tweet and taking out a graf in their story about Joe Biden's sexual assault accuser.https://t.co/MFYrAq7bPf pic.twitter.com/iEOLkfawKe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2020

Welp.

Imagine that. — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) April 13, 2020

If that’s not deemed newsworthy by an alleged news organization like CNN, then what’s the point of any of this?

Also, CNN is refusing to even cover the actual story, so they certainly can’t acknowledge the NYT coverage. — Teddy Obermann (@ObermannTeddy) April 13, 2020

Good point.

If you are a serious observer of the news media and public opinion about it, this is inexcusable. But for most in the media, their job is just to provide cover for their friends. Who they don’t even hang out with anymore. What’s the point? https://t.co/rqrBh9mNeJ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 13, 2020

Just an absolute clown show. None of these people deserve your respect or to be treated credibly. Stelter, Darcy—and all of their CNN colleagues who are too scared to call them out—shouldn’t be considered journalists. They’re just political activists with media credentials. https://t.co/qb7f75iWwr — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 13, 2020

You know, I'm starting to think Reliable Sources is the most unreliable source — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 13, 2020

Go figure.

The fascinating thing is that a number of CNN journalists have sent me DMs or told me in person that they’re embarrassed to be associated with people like Stelter, Acosta, and Cillizza. It’s gotta suck to be lumped in with absolute jokes like those guys. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 13, 2020

We can’t blame them. We’d be embarrassed, too.