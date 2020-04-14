We’ll say this much for Brian Stelter and his “Reliable Sources” newsletter: they’re reliable in the sense that we can aways count on them to ignore any inconvenient truths.

Over the weekend, a pathetic New York Times report on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden nonetheless acknowledged past complaints about Biden’s inappropriate behavior — until they stealth-edited the report and took that part out, that is.

You’d think such a brazen act of journalistic malpractice would merit at least a mention in media watchdog Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Alas, it apparently did not:

Welp.

If that’s not deemed newsworthy by an alleged news organization like CNN, then what’s the point of any of this?

Good point.

Go figure.

We can’t blame them. We’d be embarrassed, too.

