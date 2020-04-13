Apologies for all the Brian Stelter-centric posts today, but the hits just keep coming.

Earlier this morning, Media Matters rapid response guru Bobby Lewis shared this stunning video of Fox News contributor Bill Bennett comparing COVID19 to the flu and saying that the COVID19 pandemic “was not and is not a pandemic”:

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who, like Bobby Lewis, has also made a career out of watching Fox News, couldn’t believe what he was hearing:

Trending

Well, we technically shouldn’t say that Stelter couldn’t believe what he was hearing, since he evidently didn’t listen to the the audio portion of the video Lewis posted:

We listened, unlike Brian, and Kilmeade indeed corrected Bennett on the “pandemic” point. But Brian Stelter’s not the type of firefighter to let the truth get in the way of his narrative.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill BennettBobby LewisBrian KilmeadeBrian SteltercoronavirusCOVID19fluFox & Friendsfox newsmedia mattersMMfAPandemic