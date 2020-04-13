Gird your loins, America. It’s happening:

I'm speaking now about our nation's economic response to COVID — and I'll have a special guest with me. Tune in: https://t.co/VTJPX6da0v — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 13, 2020

And that special guest is … drumroll, please …

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Bernie and Biden together at last…. pic.twitter.com/N8D1ULRE6d — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 13, 2020

Does this mean what we think it means?

You bet it does:

NEWS: Bernie Sanders formally endorses Joe Biden: "Today I am asking all Americans … to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) April 13, 2020

Biden felt that one, man pic.twitter.com/ZZIPx9Pz2A — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 13, 2020

Biden on endorsement from Sanders: "I want to thank you for that. It's a big deal." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 13, 2020

Oh man.

Thoughts and prayers to the Bernie Brothers and Sisters of America.

AOC left hanging. I keep tell you people she's not very smart. https://t.co/HZqTNqmoqu — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez: "I have demands and Biden needs to make uncomfortable concessions if he wants my endorsement." Bernie: "LEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRROOOOYYYYY…" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2020

bernie bros gonna burn down twitter https://t.co/QTSvHC2baK — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 13, 2020

And don’t even get the Democratic Socialists of America started.

We are not endorsing @JoeBiden. — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 12, 2020

Guess this means Bernie definitely won’t be bringing up the allegations against Joe Biden now, huh? How generous.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.