Gird your loins, America. It’s happening:

And that special guest is … drumroll, please …

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Does this mean what we think it means?

Trending

You bet it does:

Oh man.

Thoughts and prayers to the Bernie Brothers and Sisters of America.

And don’t even get the Democratic Socialists of America started.

Guess this means Bernie definitely won’t be bringing up the allegations against Joe Biden now, huh? How generous.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020AOCBernie SandersendorsementJoe Biden