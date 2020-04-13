Yesterday, the illustrious Jane Mayer published a piece for the New Yorker all about “how Mitch McConnell became Trump’s enabler-in-chief”:

Some critics argue that Mitch Mc­Con­nell bears a singular responsibility for the health and economic disasters facing the country: he knew that President Trump was unequipped to lead in a crisis but still protected him. https://t.co/3ZxxaKFwEE — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 13, 2020

.@JaneMayerNYer’s epic profile is a must read. Really lays bare his deep corruption and how it has left the country crippled to face a pandemic https://t.co/28MzAXFs1M — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 13, 2020

“Epic profile.” “A must read.”

What Clara left out of her ode to Mayer’s piece is “hack job.”

Michael Duncan, Team Mitch alumnus and founding partner of public affairs firm Cavalry, noticed that Mayer’s piece was a hatchet job from the get-go:

Literally the first paragraph of the @NewYorker’s smear on Mitch McConnell parrots the debunked Democrat talking point that WaPo had to correct. Lol. pic.twitter.com/8c7jSAKqlF — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) April 13, 2020

WaPo indeed had to issue a correction to Jennifer Rubin’s Mitch McConnell hit piece — a correction that, by the way, wasn’t even entirely correct — and no one at the New Yorker thought to question Mayer’s use of a bogus narrative to anchor her piece.

Absolutely insane. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) April 13, 2020

Insanity — Jack bree (@jackbBored) April 13, 2020

This is what passes for “journalism” now.

And I’m sorry but the @NewYorker does not talk to Mitch McConnell’s innermost circle lol. pic.twitter.com/HbmcGYIBnN — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) April 13, 2020

Pathetic, New Yorker. Just pathetic.