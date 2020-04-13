As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders bent his knee to the Democratic Establishment and officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

We have no doubt that the Bernie Bros are in the midst of a full-blown existential crisis right now, and the last thing we want to do is pour salt in their wounds.

We kid, of course. We plan to relish every minute of their anguish at being betrayed by their Lord and Socialist Savior Bernie Sanders. And if Shaun King’s response is any indication, there’ll be plenty of anguish to relish:

I can hardly believe what I am watching. In his conversation with @BernieSanders – @JoeBiden is clearly reading from a TelePrompTer. It's supposed to be a CONVERSATION. I've never seen this happen in my entire life. https://t.co/1GcGvFCIFE — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2020

I had to click away. Never in my life have I seen a leader require a Teleprompter and script TO HAVE A CONVERSATION with someone. It's insulting. It's bizarre. And frankly, frightening. Why in the hell does he need a Teleprompter to have a conversation with somebody? — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2020

Of all the things happening here between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, that doesn't seem to be the key takeaway https://t.co/8a6oLKSAFx — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) April 13, 2020

Have you ever seen that happen before? I've literally never seen it in my life. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2020

You clocked out too soon my man. They’re having a wonderful conversation — no teleprompter— about the issues they agree on, and it’s clear how @BernieSanders has influenced the ideas and approaches of @JoeBiden to critical issues. Let’s joint together to defeat @realDonaldTrump ! https://t.co/EDNpgNC1E7 — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) April 13, 2020

Was Joe Biden using a teleprompter during that conversation? Yes or no? If yes – have you ever seen that before in your life? — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2020

My candidate lost but you don't see me ripping other Dems. It's not about our candidates. It's about millions of us deciding between buying food & paying a bill. It's about healthcare, human rights, the & environment. Trump is an abomination. Bernie supports Biden. Why can't you? https://t.co/HPkFT9eoBY — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) April 13, 2020

Was Joe Biden using a Teleprompter in his conversation with Bernie? Is that not strange? — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2020

Have you ever seen somebody use a Teleprompter in a live conversation with another human being? That's what I'm asking. Is that not newsworthy for you? — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 13, 2020

We’d suggest that someone do a wellness check on Shaun King, but it’s pretty clear that he’s not well at all.