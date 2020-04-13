At today’s White House COVID19 press briefing, Donald Trump played a campaign-ad-style video that offered a less-than-flattering portrayal of the media — using the media’s own words, of course.

This is the supercut video President Trump just played during the coronavirus briefing. It includes clips of MSNBC and CNN pundits downplaying coronavirus, @maggieNYT defending his China travel ban, and Govs. Cuomo and Newsom praising his administration's response. pic.twitter.com/W6O1oEQuso — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2020

This is so bonkers. Trump is now playing TV clips back to the media to make it seem as though they were complicit in downplaying the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmzc4QDnzK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

Yeah, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from all this, it’s that the media never downplayed the severity of COVID19. No, sirree.

Well anyway, CNN never had any intention of broadcasting the press briefing in its entirety, but after that video, they definitely weren’t in the mood:

CNN's John King calls Trump's video that was just shown in the press briefing room, highlighting how the media downplayed the coronavirus and the steps he took early on in the pandemic, "propaganda": "It was cherry-picked." pic.twitter.com/vQG6bEjBFg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2020

Speaking of “propaganda,” CNN apparently gave their graphics department the go-ahead to have a bit of fun with the portions of Trump’s presser that the network did air:

CNN banner right now pic.twitter.com/oA6IK9zuY2 — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) April 13, 2020

And this one pic.twitter.com/CetHF6IKDO — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) April 13, 2020

Four banners on @CNN over the last five minutes … pic.twitter.com/UBxpCcY2vl — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 13, 2020

CNN doesn’t want to broadcast Donald Trump’s COVID19 pressers because they don’t want to be a showcase for his immaturity … but chyrons like that are Real News, Mr. President.

A CNN chyron for the ages pic.twitter.com/TlMlZlc4je — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 13, 2020

For the ages!

Whoever is writing the chryons for @CNN deserves a raise. pic.twitter.com/ytPAv6wIDe — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 13, 2020

Because editorializing is hard news when Real Journalists™ say it is.

Okay, so Trump is an obvious ass, but who, other than the self-satisfied people writing the chyrons at CNN, thinks this is a good look for the network? https://t.co/p3wydCCWCH — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) April 13, 2020

No one thinking rationally thinks it’s a good look for CNN. But CNN gave up trying to appear professional some time ago.

Now CNN is flat-out letting Media Matters operate its chyron. https://t.co/C9vpM3WWRo — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 13, 2020

I *love* love love CNN's chyrons, and not just because of how discrediting they are to their very funny claim to be a news organization and not a reservoir of people beset by hormonal rage and anti-Trump derangement. pic.twitter.com/AH5xGZbEM8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 13, 2020

CNN – A Super PAC with press passes https://t.co/mdLd3wuWGk — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) April 13, 2020

CNN is not a serious news organization: pic.twitter.com/tZj6WejbKM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2020