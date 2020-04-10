There’s no such thing as torching the ChiComs’ too much for their role in the global COVID19 crisis.

But this thread from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr doesn’t just torch the ChiComs — it lays waste to them.

Yesterday morning, Hua Chunying, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Director General for the Chinese government’s so-called Department of Information, touted China’s “freedom & transparency”:

Welcome to China anytime and talk to anyone in the streets to enjoy the freedom. BTW Where is freedom & transparency when Captain Crozier was dismissed for a letter to save thousands of lives and medical workers fired for talking about working conditions? pic.twitter.com/l95kYPzTO3 — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 9, 2020

Something tells us Carr’s response wasn’t what the ChiComs had in mind:

Great! First, I would like to speak with Dr. AI Fen. She worked at Wuhan Central Hospital and tried to sound the alarm on the virus. Could you un-disappear her so we could speak?https://t.co/yvxGSKSEk9 https://t.co/mbL08cR4tW — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

2. Next, I’d like to speak with Chen Qiushi and Fang Bin – two video bloggers that tried to bring the world a glimpse of Wuhan unfiltered by your Communist regime. Could you un-disappear them so we could speak?https://t.co/0ndiKKjQYZ — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

3. I’d like to speak with Li Zehua next. He worked as a journalist in Wuhan and refused to stay silent on Covid. In his last report, he live-streamed his own arrest. Could you un-disappear him so we could speak?https://t.co/KHg7JzqcJh — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

4. I’d then like to speak with Xu Zhiyong. He was arrested after he criticized your party leader for his botched handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Could you un-disappear him so we could speak? https://t.co/8SLrohSMPs — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

5. They’re not available for comment? That’s odd. Then let me speak with Ren Zhiqiang. He committed the high crime of writing an article criticizing your regime’s attempt to cover up the Covid outbreak. Could you un-disappear him so we could speak?https://t.co/8vPghCb4T1 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

6. Ok, how about the hero doctor Li Wenliang then? He was dragged to a police station in the middle of the night and forced to recant the early warning he wanted the world to hear.https://t.co/8B8UNZKHK0 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

7. Could I speak with Xu Zhangrun? He’s a law professor in Beijing that wrote an essay titled “Viral Alarm.” It says what the world knows: your authoritarian regime and censorship hindered efforts to slow Covid’s spread. Could you un-disappear him?https://t.co/rSrDFkYf1v — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

8. I’d then like to speak with Xie Linka who worked at Wuhan Union Hospital. She joined other Wuhan health officials in trying to sound the alarm on Covid before being berated and forced into silence by communist officials. Can I speak with her?https://t.co/Yx1V3Z3Byk — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

9. @SpokespersonCHN does your offer still stand? Or has it suddenly disappeared as things tend to do over there? — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

Devastating. And the ChiComs deserve every bit of it.

