As Twitchy told you, CNN went and pulled a CNN and changed their headline on Democratsâ€™ latest attempt to hold aid to businesses hostage in the name of pushing an agenda.

This is CNN. 10:36AM vs. 11:15AM Their headline at 10:36AM was the accurate one. pic.twitter.com/N89U8ZuXSM â€” Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 9, 2020

But CNNâ€™s not the only Real News outlet that knows how to play that game.

Hereâ€™s Politico:

Politico updates their headline, giving Senate Democrats coverâ€¦ Their original headline was correct. pic.twitter.com/BEJcfLnWby â€” Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 9, 2020

And no collection of hackery would be complete without the New York Times:

Our Guardians of Truth, ladies and gentlemen.

Weâ€™ll let GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw have the last word:

This is happening again. The media can cover for Democrats all they want, but the truth is clear as day: Democrats are blocking common-sense aid packages for no good reason. Hold these people accountable. Call your representatives. https://t.co/aBuZkytseI â€” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 9, 2020

Update: