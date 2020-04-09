As Twitchy told you, CNN went and pulled a CNN and changed their headline on Democratsâ€™ latest attempt to hold aid to businesses hostage in the name of pushing an agenda.
This is CNN.
10:36AM
vs.
11:15AM
Their headline at 10:36AM was the accurate one. pic.twitter.com/N89U8ZuXSM
â€” Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 9, 2020
But CNNâ€™s not the only Real News outlet that knows how to play that game.
Hereâ€™s Politico:
Politico updates their headline, giving Senate Democrats coverâ€¦
Their original headline was correct. pic.twitter.com/BEJcfLnWby
â€” Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 9, 2020
And no collection of hackery would be complete without the New York Times:
The @nytimes also. pic.twitter.com/4c60o3Dahk
â€” non team player (@jewishBud) April 9, 2020
Our Guardians of Truth, ladies and gentlemen.
Weâ€™ll let GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw have the last word:
This is happening again. The media can cover for Democrats all they want, but the truth is clear as day: Democrats are blocking common-sense aid packages for no good reason.
Hold these people accountable. Call your representatives. https://t.co/aBuZkytseI
â€” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 9, 2020
***
Update:
Took them a little longer, but NBC News gets in line pic.twitter.com/pInhFP5jMh
â€” Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 9, 2020