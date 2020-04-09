While AOC is probably still in first place in the “Stupidest Member of the Squad” contest, Ilhan Omar has gotta be nipping at her heels.

Check out yet another one of Omar’s COVID19 hot takes:

We need to cancel rent until this crisis is over. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 8, 2020

That tweet has almost 80,000 likes. Which suggests that there are at least nearly 80,000 people who don’t understand why it’s so stupid.

Can we see if rent has any damning tweets? That usually works. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 9, 2020

Snort.

You need to cancel mortgages too. Landlords with no rent can't pay their mortgages. — Jerome Sund (@sundjj) April 8, 2020

UM… why would we cancel rich people's rent, @IlhanMN ? More socialism for the rich from the supposed "working class champion."

https://t.co/QqhjnKQYI6 — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 9, 2020

Read an economics book, that's not how any of this works. — AmericanGermanFilipino🇺🇸 (@GermanFilipino) April 8, 2020

Can’t cancel it, either.