Barring something even more insane than things have been, it looks like itâ€™s gonna be Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden this fall.

And, well, Team Biden has got their work cut out for them:

Man, Biden is gonna get crushed pic.twitter.com/Nu63fqNP8g â€” Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 9, 2020

To smithereens.

Glorious. â€” Plague Doctor John (@J_WellingtonIII) April 9, 2020

That ad is brutal for Beijing Biden. â€” Practice Pandemic Hygiene with Gwambert (@gwambertV2) April 9, 2020

And November is still months away. Just imagine what other material Biden will give the Trump campaign to work with before then.

The "I'm not going nuts" bit should be the end of every ad this cycle â€” F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) April 9, 2020

***

Related:

â€˜Yikesâ€™! Hereâ€™s a comprehensive video of Joe Bidenâ€™s greatest presidential campaign trail hits (Spoiler: â€˜Congrats to Trump on being POTUS for another 4 yearsâ€™)