It seems Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano’s relationship has changed somewhat since their days on “Charmed.”

As Twitchy told you earlier, Alyssa Milano recently justified her silence on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden by emphasizing that she’s not a #MeToo hypocrite despite very clearly being a #MeToo hypocrite:

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain. Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

For what it’s worth, Rose McGowan is one of many calling Milano out for that. And if anyone’s in a position to call out a #MeToo hypocrite, it’s Rose McGowan:

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

The shame really is Alyssa Milano’s.

