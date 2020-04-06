Whoever wrote this tweet about Ralph Northam for NBC Washington deserves a raise:
In a striking moment, Gov. Ralph Northam put on his own black face mask. He urged every Virginian to do the same https://t.co/3TrctrOJN5 pic.twitter.com/Xblriihbpp
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020
The tweet was sadly deleted for some reason. But don’t worry — we’ve got it:
RIP us, because we’re dead.
I give you the worst (or best?) worded tweet of the year. pic.twitter.com/9zYi0Iahka
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 6, 2020
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020
And it gets better still:
Upon closer examination, the governor's face mask appears to be dark green. https://t.co/6zXqRmYVOY
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020
That one’s gone, too:
Why are you deleting these awesome tweets, NBC Washington?
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 6, 2020
This is amazing
— Lubbs (@lubbswc) April 6, 2020
I am laughing so hard right now. pic.twitter.com/tm8UvptJPI
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 6, 2020
HOLY I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/qqTc37QUDh
— Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) April 6, 2020
We have so little these days to laugh about. Don’t take this away from us, NBC Washington.
***
Update:
Assuming they don’t delete this one, too, here’s NBC Washington’s explanation for the deleted tweets about Ralph Northam:
Correction: We made a misjudgment in a tweet about Gov. Northam’s face mask. We sincerely apologize for the error.
— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020
Seems to us that the one who really made the “misjudgment” was Ralph Northam, but whatevs.