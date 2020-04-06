Whoever wrote this tweet about Ralph Northam for NBC Washington deserves a raise:

The tweet was sadly deleted for some reason. But don’t worry — we’ve got it:

RIP us, because we’re dead.

Trending

And it gets better still:

That one’s gone, too:

Why are you deleting these awesome tweets, NBC Washington?

We have so little these days to laugh about. Don’t take this away from us, NBC Washington.

***

Update:

Assuming they don’t delete this one, too, here’s NBC Washington’s explanation for the deleted tweets about Ralph Northam:

Seems to us that the one who really made the “misjudgment” was Ralph Northam, but whatevs.

Tags: blackface maskNBC WashingtonRalph Northam