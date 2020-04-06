It’s really, really difficult to not like GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Stuff like this only makes it more difficult:

Gave @DanCrenshawTX some small edits on his new book. He said thank you by giving me… a bidet. I wish I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/XCFzhwKoxp — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 6, 2020

We’re glad you’re not making it up, John.

Well there is a toilet paper shortage 😂😂 — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 6, 2020

It’s a very useful gift!

“You cleaned my book now clean your bum.” — David Kochel (@ddkochel) April 6, 2020

😂 — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) April 6, 2020

This is awesome. https://t.co/ykxNOMcuuE — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) April 6, 2020

That is tremendous. — Grant Campbell (@DrGrantCampbell) April 6, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 Rep Crenshaw is the best! — Sober_Wolf (@NCSU_99_17_24) April 6, 2020

He’s all right.