It’s really, really difficult to not like GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw.
Stuff like this only makes it more difficult:
Gave @DanCrenshawTX some small edits on his new book.
He said thank you by giving me… a bidet.
I wish I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/XCFzhwKoxp
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 6, 2020
We’re glad you’re not making it up, John.
btw Fortitude available tomorrow on @Amazon. Hands down the best edited political book of the year!
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 6, 2020
Link, btw https://t.co/WyMrgJsxVM
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 6, 2020