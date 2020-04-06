To those of you wondering when Alyssa Milano would go all #MeToo crusader on Joe Biden in light of former staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against him:

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain. Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Oh really?

Does she even hear herself?

ok believe women except when you personally know the man in question gotcha — immortal 📉 wertkritik (@as_a_worker) April 6, 2020

What happened to #BelieveWomen ? Or did that only apply to women who accused conservatives? — ♫♪♪ Brett Gillie ♪♪♫ (@BrettGillie) April 6, 2020

So in other words only non republicans deserve due process. — Kramr123 (@MillyDollar1) April 6, 2020

That’s the gist of her argument, yes.

Hypocrite. — Rick Fritschy (@retromodern2) April 6, 2020

She's an enormous hypocrite and her ego won't allow her to admit she was wrong. #SavedYouAClick https://t.co/B0oChX0rVw — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 6, 2020

In the clip, Alyssa Milano complains that critics were calling her “hypocritical” for staying mum on the accusations against Biden. Guess the truth hurts.

Metoo movement dies with the nomination of joe Biden— A+ work libs — Emily (@EmilyCohenB) April 6, 2020

This response is a lot worse than your silence. It all comes down to money and influence. Disgusting. — A.San MD (@sanz_md) April 6, 2020

Should have probably just kept staying quiet. — Daft Joe's Random Access Memories (@iluv2tweetdood) April 6, 2020

Honestly, she did herself no favors by offering up that pathetic explanation.

Remember all the mainstream media attention Milano got for sitting behind Kavanaugh and scouring and weeping? There's no corroborating evidence Kavanaugh and Ford have even met. This is a former Biden staffer. Now Milano is "whoa whoa, we have to hear him out!" https://t.co/G1D9z7acjd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

A fraud, through and through.

If you want to know why media ditched Rose McGowan for Alyssa Milano as their go-to celebrity spokextress for MeToo, it's because Milano will play ball and dow what they want her to do. McGowan will not. pic.twitter.com/TYtIJTtAHF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

And she'll be invited to Stelter or Anderson Cooper's show to make her case. Clockwork. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

Works every time it’s tried.