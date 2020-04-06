To those of you wondering when Alyssa Milano would go all #MeToo crusader on Joe Biden in light of former staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against him:

Oh really?

Does she even hear herself?

Trending

That’s the gist of her argument, yes.

In the clip, Alyssa Milano complains that critics were calling her “hypocritical” for staying mum on the accusations against Biden. Guess the truth hurts.

Honestly, she did herself no favors by offering up that pathetic explanation.

A fraud, through and through.

Works every time it’s tried.

