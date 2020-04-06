Earlier this morning, New Yorkers got a bit of a shock when New York City Council member and chair of the New York City Council health committee Mark D. Levine sent out this tweet:

Wait, what?

Trending

It percolated for a few hours before he decided that maybe he should “clarify”:

Uhhh …

No kidding!

It’s one for the books, for sure.

This was a pretty egregious offense on Levine’s part.

