Earlier today, we told you about CBS News getting busted for failing to vet a video purportedly of a nurse who had quit her job in protest of being asked to work in a COVID19 ICU without a face mask. Here’s that video again, which is still up despite being proven to be a hoax:

In tears, a nurse says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected” https://t.co/ywoSuLOPYP pic.twitter.com/S5BsnlO5nt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

Well, it only took CBS News a day and a half to admit that they’d screwed up.

We kid, of course. They admitted to no such thing. This was all they could manage to muster:

Imaris Vera, the nurse in this video, clarified her experience on Monday in a tweet: "We were each assigned 1 N95 per 1 covid patient’s room but was not allowed to wear it outside of the room, wear our own N95 mask around the Nurses station or Halls, which I came prepared with." — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020

Oh, OK.

Well, in that case, no harm no foul!

So she was lying. Nice. — monkeyboy10000 (@monkeyboy100001) April 6, 2020

CBS trying to sneak this in the replies to the original video – a "clarification" https://t.co/qEvgKqXOeg — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 6, 2020

A bit more analysis please … was the first story A. true

B. fake — Dean H (@Dean_Housden) April 6, 2020

CBS Doubling Down on this lie and this is the second COVID-19 lie they’ve been caught in; the first was using video images of an Italian hospital which they represented as a NYC Hospital. https://t.co/IryWEtIjGo — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) April 6, 2020

Seriously, who does CBS News think they’re kidding? They blindly bought into a narrative because it had the potential to make Donald Trump look like a monster, added sad music and captions, waited a day and a half to acknowledge that the video was a hoax, and then couldn’t even bring themselves to admit to any wrongdoing on their part.

MMmmm, that's some mighty fine journalisming you did with the initial story and now covering your ass with the follow ups. — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) April 6, 2020

That's what she said in the video. That's not what your tweet says. Perhaps you should start over and investigate this first, hmmm? — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 6, 2020

Think maybe this should have happened before you guys blasted her all over the internet? What you do think? https://t.co/ZIYtPkeMVP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

CBS admitting that they didn't actually, you know, do any journalism before posting this. https://t.co/JuOD8kWasj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2020

Shouldn't you make a breaking news announcement about this fraud? Let it get the same attention as the lie? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 6, 2020

Where’s the fun in that?

What do you think they are…journalists? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2020

Journalism apparently involves uncritically retweeting things and letting people with jobs figure out whether it's true or not. — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 6, 2020

***

Update:

The “C” in “CBS” apparently stands for “clown”:

The hospital, Northwestern Medicine, acknowledged that Imaris Vera had quit her job, but referred CBS News to Vera as to the details of why. — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020

Total. Clownshow.

This isn’t an out for you — Don’t Panda Porn Me, Bro (@oklajoujou) April 6, 2020