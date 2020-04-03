Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve looked back at several COVID19-related tweets and threads that have aged very poorly.

This from Rep. Mike Gallagher is not one of them:

This is 100% right. We are not acting aggressively enough. We need a targeted travel ban immediately or this will get much worse and we will see human-to-human transmission in the US. https://t.co/kSgb1LqjUm — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 30, 2020

Also it is abundantly clear that the CCP is not being fully transparent about the origins and scale of the crisis. China has also refused the help of CDC experts for almost a month. We can’t let the CCP’s insecurity endanger the world. — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 30, 2020

This is precisely what I was worried about. If we don’t get more aggressive in confronting the Chinese Communist Party’s Chernobyl, we will be putting US citizens at risk. Time for a targeted travel ban. https://t.co/nNO71i519o — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 30, 2020

That was over two months ago. Everything Gallagher warned about has come to pass.

This thread aged extremely well. https://t.co/sN84SAKt1F — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 3, 2020

Extremely.

Wow!! Spot on. — Suzanne (@gameopsgirl) April 3, 2020

The early comments are 🤯 — Aussie Doc (@aussiedoc_) April 3, 2020

Yep. Here’s a look at the pushback Gallagher received back in January for telling the truth:

but you don't give a damn about Americans and their healthcare. — Kaye – "The Cruelty is the Point." (@kals55) February 2, 2020

Brilliant, Mike. Just what we need. Some panic and hysteria Pandering, cynical assholes….just like their hero Trump. — JPHowey (@JPHowey) January 30, 2020

@SenTomCotton and Mike failed at the War Mongering and jumped right into the Fear Mongering. You're distraction game is weak! — Keller S. Frizzle (@KellerSFrizzle) January 30, 2020

Stoke that fear. Whip that hysteria.

You're teetering on something here. — Casey Buhr (@CaseyBuhr) January 30, 2020

He certainly was. If only more people had listened to him.