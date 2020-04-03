There’s little doubt that social distancing can be an effective means of mitigating the spread of COVID19. Some states are even using law enforcement to make sure people follow shelter in place guidelines.

But the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is apparently taking things up another notch:

Here’s the video:

Beware LA County paddle boarders you will be arrested for using the Pacific Ocean 😳 (via brothers_marshall IG) pic.twitter.com/x2TmIwPkM6 — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) April 3, 2020

The Aftermath. Arrested for standup boarding. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/21xVEfxUnM — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) April 3, 2020

Seems a little excessive, no?

Absurd. — Buzz McBain (@BuzzMcBain) April 3, 2020

Ridiculous! — Stagger Lee and Billy D (@JerichoFell) April 3, 2020

this seems insane. — Ryan (@relmz32) April 3, 2020

Just a teensy bit.

It looks like the guy was in more danger of passing the virus when he was arrested than when he was in the ocean all by himself. — Gov Cuomo’s Nipple Ring (@RealReasonVoice) April 3, 2020

I'm sorry but I dont see how this is a risk at all. He's by himself, the closest bodies look 150+ feet away from him. I'm more at risk going outside in my yard when my neighbor is reading on her porch… — Mully (@mulosoraptor23) April 3, 2020

Wonderful use of our tax dollars — Chandler Buck (@buckshot_252) April 3, 2020

“That man is at least 100 feet away from everyone… and he’s having fun” “Arrest him” Solid use of resources. — omgosh_itsh8 (@OItsh8) April 3, 2020

Totally.

LA County: We’ll arrest a lone standup paddle boarder for using the ocean during a quarantine. Also LA County: But we won’t do a damn thing or look for solutions regarding the 65k homeless people spreading diseases during a pandemic. Gotta love it! — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) April 3, 2020

Might be time for California’s government to re-evaluate priorities.

Is this really about the virus anymore? — BoomLibertyNews 🌎 (@BoomLibertyNews) April 3, 2020

That’s a really good question.