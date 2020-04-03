The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs — which has a blue checkmark, it’s worth noting — would just like to set the record straight about something:

There's absolutely no "religious prisoners" or "detention of a million Muslims from Xinjiang" in China. We urge the US to stop making political maneuvers & slanders. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 3, 2020

To The List with you, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They deserve a permanent spot for this one.

Yes America stop making the slanders

Who in the bloody hell do they think they’re fooling with this garbage?

Well, besides the NBA, we mean.

Literally lying propaganda.

