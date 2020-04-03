The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs — which has a blue checkmark, it’s worth noting — would just like to set the record straight about something:

To The List with you, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They deserve a permanent spot for this one.

Trending

Who in the bloody hell do they think they’re fooling with this garbage?

Well, besides the NBA, we mean.

Hello, Jack? Anyone paying attention over there?

Tags: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairsconcentration campspropagandaUighur MuslimsUighursXinjiang