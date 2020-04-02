As Twitchy told you earlier, New England Patriots’ owner Bob Kraft used his team’s jet to deliver masks from China to Massachusetts.

And that’s got the New York Times’ Binyamin Appelbaum very concerned. Not because the masks are coming from China (which should actually be concerning, given China’s penchant for producing faulty medical equipment), but because it’s not the federal government saving the day:

Well, duh. 

He definitely doesn’t.

Count on him doing it soon. Apparently Binyamin is unfamiliar with the concept of federalism — or with the definition of insanity.

Sounds pretty good to us.

