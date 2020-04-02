New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft recently used the team’s jet to fly over one million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts.

But before you get too excited about that, Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill has a reminder for you:

This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ✌🏾friend✌🏾 https://t.co/IytC5C5bIX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Thanks for that, Jemele.

This is where people should remind you that at this point in time who give a flying f—? Blame can be assigned later, the focus now is getting the materials needed to the people who need it. I don’t care if it’s a Trump fan or Bernie Bro, if they help people stay safe now? 👍 — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) April 2, 2020

It’s not about blame is about consequences. And we always say “later” and guess what? Later never comes. We say that with school shootings, too. And how we doing with that one, champ? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Wow, great comeback. Clearly we should all be pouncing on Bob Kraft for trying to help people because … well, just because.

This is up there with "_______ only gave _% of his net worth" on the asshole meter. pic.twitter.com/3TylcOJftr — BT (@back_ttys) April 2, 2020

I dislike Trump, however in the end it will help save a life. #nopolitics — Edward Graham (@thegrahaman) April 2, 2020

Listen, I’m an Eagles fan that lives in New England. I probably despise the Pats more than most. Also not a Trump fan. But…I AM A NURSE who is extremely thankful and appreciative for this.

This is bigger than politics. Take that from someone on the front line, please. — Gina Marie (@Gina_Marie215) April 2, 2020

This is where I remind Jemele that even Robert Kraft is a human being, and it is in humanity's interest to defeat this virus, and that the injection of politics into defeating this virus helps defeat the effort. https://t.co/ILC32nsrOd — Kevin in Albuquerque (@KevinInABQ) April 2, 2020

You know what Jemele, you’re really not helping. — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) April 2, 2020

Maybe she’s not actually that interested in helping people who aren’t Jemele Hill.