New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft recently used the team’s jet to fly over one million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts.

But before you get too excited about that, Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill has a reminder for you:

Thanks for that, Jemele.

Wow, great comeback. Clearly we should all be pouncing on Bob Kraft for trying to help people because … well, just because.

Maybe she’s not actually that interested in helping people who aren’t Jemele Hill.

