In case you missed it, Nancy Pelosi announced today that she’s forming a bipartisan House committee to oversee distribution of the COVID19 relief funds:

BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formation of a bipartisan House committee to oversee the Trump administration’s distribution of more than $2 trillion in coronavirus relief funds over the next several monthshttps://t.co/OYVH8LvrQP — POLITICO (@politico) April 2, 2020

Someone’s gonna need to be in charge of this thing. But don’t worry! Nancy’s got the perfect person in mind:

🚨 NEWS … PELOSI is creating a HOUSE select committee on the coronavirus Will be chaired by JIM CLYBURN. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2020

Jim Clyburn, you say? What could possibly go wrong? A lot of things, actually.

From Politico:

But the effort is already running into a wall of resistance from top Republicans, who trashed the panel as unnecessary and raised concerns it would be used as a political weapon.

Very valid concerns. Guy Benson reminds us where Clyburn was recently at on COVID19:

So yeah. Forgive us if we’re not terribly confident in Pelosi’s committee’s ability to do its purported job.

I really have no patience for this. I'm exhausted by the politicizing of everything, esp. a pandemic.Just want to take care of my family, work, pay my bills, give back, and enjoy my freedoms. — Dana Skaggs (@DanaSkaggs1) April 2, 2020