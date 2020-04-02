In case you missed it, Nancy Pelosi announced today that she’s forming a bipartisan House committee to oversee distribution of the COVID19 relief funds:

Someone’s gonna need to be in charge of this thing. But don’t worry! Nancy’s got the perfect person in mind:

Jim Clyburn, you say? What could possibly go wrong? A lot of things, actually.

From Politico:

But the effort is already running into a wall of resistance from top Republicans, who trashed the panel as unnecessary and raised concerns it would be used as a political weapon.

Very valid concerns. Guy Benson reminds us where Clyburn was recently at on COVID19:

So yeah. Forgive us if we’re not terribly confident in Pelosi’s committee’s ability to do its purported job.

 

