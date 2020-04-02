Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to donate $100 million to Feeding America to help fight hunger during the COVID19 crisis:

Jeff Bezos Donates $100 million to help Nation’s Food Banks https://t.co/ndawjV2xMk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 2, 2020

More from TMZ:

Bezos announced he’s sending a $100 million gift to the non-profit organization Feeding America to help replenish its national network of food banks and pantries … with the goal being “getting food to those countless families who need it.” Jeff says food insecurity is a problem in the U.S. even during ordinary times, but “COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly.”

You know what this means, don’t you?

Some asshole is scrambling to calculate how small a portion of his wealth that is https://t.co/eKpqOiotNC — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 2, 2020

BiLlIoNaIrEs ArE eViL https://t.co/HKFS1DdD2F — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 2, 2020

"That's like 0.0000001% of his wealth" "That's like me buying someone dinner smh" — Joe Scibelli (@JoeScibelli) April 2, 2020

Who is going to be the first big account to say "But that's like a normal person donating $5?" That's a huge number that other companies/groups/corporations with big $$ accounts will never do. https://t.co/bItYncqeSC — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 2, 2020

Annnnnnd 1.

Took exactly 2 seconds for people who have given nothing to start complaining that it isn't enough in the replies. https://t.co/9tLzmwj61O — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2020

Here’s a taste:

Narrator: He would make that back within minutes. — Androoo Downie (@adownie) April 2, 2020

That's nice. Pat's the doggies head. Smashes the ants who make his nest. — Margaret 🗽 (@MargaretMorneau) April 2, 2020

A nickel in the tip jar. — Jim Golab (@austwitnerd) April 2, 2020

Add another zero — TravelingMelissa (@melissacain1) April 2, 2020

Jeff Bezos literally makes 9 MILLION/hour. This is like 2 days work. He could literally fund the production of every ventilator we need and be left with 100 BILLION. — 🌹MCAULEY🌹 (@McauleyHolmes) April 2, 2020

When you make damn near $9M per hour, that makes this sum one long days work. That's it. No sacrifice here. — 🆘Still I Rise – Say No to White Supremacy🆘 (@stillirise1963) April 2, 2020

Wow. That’s like…. nothing to him. particularly after ensuring his employees have to shop there. I got a better idea. Let’s take ALL his money and redistribute it. — Chairman Gowron, United Soviet Houses of QoNos (@EyeEyeCap) April 2, 2020

100 mln is a lot of money but far less than 1% of Jeff Bezos fortune. It is like I am donating 1 dollars to you on the sidewalk. — Mr Chen (@chenyx75) April 2, 2020

Hi Yashar, that's less than 10 dollars adjusted for the average net worth of an American under 35. Sooooo. — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) April 2, 2020

How much money have you given, Bernie Sanders delegate?

Annnnnd they’re off! A Bernie Sanders delegate. Whose $10 is, contrary to his image of self-importance, not as helpful as Bezos’s $100 million. https://t.co/G3GRxkd1Wd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 2, 2020

Nothing is ever good enough for some people. https://t.co/enyfclYi7o — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 2, 2020

Nope.

***

