Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to donate $100 million to Feeding America to help fight hunger during the COVID19 crisis:
Jeff Bezos Donates $100 million to help Nation’s Food Banks https://t.co/ndawjV2xMk
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 2, 2020
More from TMZ:
Bezos announced he’s sending a $100 million gift to the non-profit organization Feeding America to help replenish its national network of food banks and pantries … with the goal being “getting food to those countless families who need it.”
Jeff says food insecurity is a problem in the U.S. even during ordinary times, but “COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly.”
You know what this means, don’t you?
Some asshole is scrambling to calculate how small a portion of his wealth that is https://t.co/eKpqOiotNC
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 2, 2020
BiLlIoNaIrEs ArE eViL https://t.co/HKFS1DdD2F
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 2, 2020
"That's like 0.0000001% of his wealth"
"That's like me buying someone dinner smh"
— Joe Scibelli (@JoeScibelli) April 2, 2020
Who is going to be the first big account to say "But that's like a normal person donating $5?"
That's a huge number that other companies/groups/corporations with big $$ accounts will never do. https://t.co/bItYncqeSC
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 2, 2020
"Not enough" in 3..2.. https://t.co/J5HJXGeJZ4
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 2, 2020
Annnnnnd 1.
Took exactly 2 seconds for people who have given nothing to start complaining that it isn't enough in the replies. https://t.co/9tLzmwj61O
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2020
Here’s a taste:
Narrator: He would make that back within minutes.
— Androoo Downie (@adownie) April 2, 2020
That's nice. Pat's the doggies head. Smashes the ants who make his nest.
— Margaret 🗽 (@MargaretMorneau) April 2, 2020
A nickel in the tip jar.
— Jim Golab (@austwitnerd) April 2, 2020
Add another zero
— TravelingMelissa (@melissacain1) April 2, 2020
Jeff Bezos literally makes 9 MILLION/hour.
This is like 2 days work. He could literally fund the production of every ventilator we need and be left with 100 BILLION.
— 🌹MCAULEY🌹 (@McauleyHolmes) April 2, 2020
When you make damn near $9M per hour, that makes this sum one long days work. That's it. No sacrifice here.
— 🆘Still I Rise – Say No to White Supremacy🆘 (@stillirise1963) April 2, 2020
Wow. That’s like…. nothing to him. particularly after ensuring his employees have to shop there.
I got a better idea. Let’s take ALL his money and redistribute it.
— Chairman Gowron, United Soviet Houses of QoNos (@EyeEyeCap) April 2, 2020
100 mln is a lot of money but far less than 1% of Jeff Bezos fortune. It is like I am donating 1 dollars to you on the sidewalk.
— Mr Chen (@chenyx75) April 2, 2020
Hi Yashar, that's less than 10 dollars adjusted for the average net worth of an American under 35. Sooooo.
— rafael (@rafaelshimunov) April 2, 2020
How much money have you given, Bernie Sanders delegate?
Annnnnd they’re off!
A Bernie Sanders delegate.
Whose $10 is, contrary to his image of self-importance, not as helpful as Bezos’s $100 million. https://t.co/G3GRxkd1Wd
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 2, 2020
Nothing is ever good enough for some people. https://t.co/enyfclYi7o
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 2, 2020
Nope.
***
