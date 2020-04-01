Have you heard? Russia is great again. At least relative to America.

Just ask Ben Rhodes:

Russian Foreign Ministry shares a video of a cargo plane loaded with medical supplies bound for the United States, along with hashtag “Russia helps.” Expect Putin and loyal state media to talk about this propaganda victory and Russia’s growing int’l role for a long time to come. https://t.co/ywsoO6Tl6M — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 1, 2020

Hard to overstate the hit to US standing that is taking place bc our government's chaotic response to COVID-19 and complete absence of US leadership globally. https://t.co/wDWT0AB4RM — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 1, 2020

Yeah, the U.S. really sucks because we’re not as trustworthy or reliable as China or Russia. Shame on us!

So tired of hearing how we lose standing around the world. Then let these countries not take any money from us. I really don't care what the rest of the world thinks of us, because if they all want to live indepedently from us, I'm good. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) April 1, 2020

We’re just trying to save lives over here, Ben. Sorry if that’s not as stunning and brave as what the ChiComs and Putin are doing.

I’m sure you’d rather just send Pallets of cash to Iran — JoeMama (@joeg1117) April 1, 2020

That’s Ben Rhodes’ idea of aid.